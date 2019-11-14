The fashion house known for its trench coats posted better-than-expected results for the first half ended September. Photo: Bloomberg
Burberry feels the impact of protests as Hong Kong sales fall to 5 per cent of total from 8 per cent
- UK fashion house takes a £14 million impairment charge related to Hong Kong protests in the first half
- Burberry is in talks with landlords to secure rent reductions and has no plans to close stores in the city
