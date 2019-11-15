Companies with higher representation of women in their management teams tend to have healthier financial characteristics, according to Credit Suisse. Photo: Shutterstock
Stock prices of companies with more women executives outperformed peers for almost a decade, Credit Suisse says
- Such firms have outperformed peers by 3.6 per cent in annual growth rate of share prices since 2010
- Women currently account for 17 per cent of management teams on average globally, up from 14 per cent in 2016
Topic | Gender equality
