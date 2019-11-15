Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Companies with higher representation of women in their management teams tend to have healthier financial characteristics, according to Credit Suisse. Photo: Shutterstock
Companies

Stock prices of companies with more women executives outperformed peers for almost a decade, Credit Suisse says

  • Such firms have outperformed peers by 3.6 per cent in annual growth rate of share prices since 2010
  • Women currently account for 17 per cent of management teams on average globally, up from 14 per cent in 2016
Topic |   Gender equality
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 8:23am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Companies with higher representation of women in their management teams tend to have healthier financial characteristics, according to Credit Suisse. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.