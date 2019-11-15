Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man checks his blood sugar level using a glucometer. China has around 120 million diagnosed diabetes patients. Photo: Shutterstock
Companies

Why are investors offloading Hua Medicine stock which is close to launching a novel diabetes drug?

  • George Lin, Hua Medicine’s chief financial officer, says results for dorzagliatin are good and has advantages over existing diabetes drugs on the market
  • Company is targeting a launch for the drug in 2021
Topic |   Pharmaceuticals
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 6:30am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man checks his blood sugar level using a glucometer. China has around 120 million diagnosed diabetes patients. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.