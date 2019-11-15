Debbie Wosskow, co-founder of AllBright, a private club focused on empowering women, was in Hong Kong this week for AllBright’s first pitch day here. Photo: Tory Ho
Women need to ‘get rich’ and fund other women to encourage more entrepreneurs, says AllBright co-founder Debbie Wosskow
- UK-founded AllBright seeks to help women build networks, develop skills to succeed in business and hosted its first event in Hong Kong this week
- Of women surveyed in Hong Kong, 68 per cent say they were denied investment funding, according to HSBC Private Banking report
Topic | Banking & Finance
Companies with higher representation of women in their management teams tend to have healthier financial characteristics, according to Credit Suisse. Photo: Shutterstock
Stock prices of companies with more women executives outperformed peers for almost a decade, Credit Suisse says
- Such firms have outperformed peers by 3.6 per cent in annual growth rate of share prices since 2010
- Women currently account for 17 per cent of management teams on average globally, up from 14 per cent in 2016
Topic | Gender equality
