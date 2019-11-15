US-China trade tariffs remain a key uncertainty which will determine the speed and size of the earnings recovery, according to UBS. Photo: Reuters
UBS: Investors should prepare for ‘low returns’ in 2020 as US-China trade war uncertainty weighs on growth
- Growth likely to pick up in second half of 2020, according to UBS Asia-Pacific strategist Niall MacLeod
- Equity valuations gains are likely to be capped at ‘modest’ 7 per cent, MacLeod says
Lawrence H. Summers, former US Treasury Secretary, says tensions between US and China will remain high as long as China remains a substantial economic success. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s ‘phase-one’ deal will not resolve issues behind US-China trade war, Larry Summers says
- Issues likely to linger, but cutting tensions could reduce uncertainty and act as ‘a spur to growth’, former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers said
- US has ‘legitimate concerns’ about technology and China should be willing to address them, Summers said
