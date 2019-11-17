Visitors at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Development Council. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests deal massive blow to trade exhibitions as visitor numbers slump 20 per cent
- Total attendance for the seven shows organised by the HKTDC in the last month and a half fell to 156,000 from 195,000 last year
- The escalating social unrest this week has seen companies cancel a slew of conferences and events
Topic | Tourism
