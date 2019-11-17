Channels

A worker manipulates coils of steel at Xiwang Special Steel in Zouping County in eastern China's Shandong province in May 2018. Photo: Associated Press
Beijing betting bigger is better as it pushes consolidation of state-owned steel plants

  • Beijing wants top 10 steel producers to have 60 per cent of overall capacity by 2020
  • Beijing encouraging mergers and acquisitions of steel companies
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 3:23pm, 17 Nov, 2019

Smoke billows from a factory on the outskirts of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province. Photo: Reuters
China ‘yet to hit bottom’ as economic downturn plumbed new depths in October

  • October’s data has dashed the hope that the worst is behind the Chinese economy, with analysts suggesting tougher times lie ahead
  • Trade war with the US is a major impediment to investment and manufacturing, with ‘phase one’ deal offering no more than ‘optimism’
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 11:53pm, 14 Nov, 2019

