A worker manipulates coils of steel at Xiwang Special Steel in Zouping County in eastern China's Shandong province in May 2018. Photo: Associated Press
Beijing betting bigger is better as it pushes consolidation of state-owned steel plants
- Beijing wants top 10 steel producers to have 60 per cent of overall capacity by 2020
- Beijing encouraging mergers and acquisitions of steel companies
Topic | China economy
Smoke billows from a factory on the outskirts of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province. Photo: Reuters
China ‘yet to hit bottom’ as economic downturn plumbed new depths in October
- October’s data has dashed the hope that the worst is behind the Chinese economy, with analysts suggesting tougher times lie ahead
- Trade war with the US is a major impediment to investment and manufacturing, with ‘phase one’ deal offering no more than ‘optimism’
Smoke billows from a factory on the outskirts of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province. Photo: Reuters