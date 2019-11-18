Channels

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chief executive Charles Li attends the launching ceremony of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect at One and Two Exchange Square in Central on November 17, 2014.
Stock Connect: 5 years on, how did linking the mainland-Hong Kong exchanges become a success after launching during Occupy Central

  • Programme was launched during Occupy Central protests, then dealt with China market meltdown
  • Platform gives mainlanders access to home-grown stars like Tencent, while northbound traders can buy high fliers like Kweichow Moutai
Topic |   China stock market
Daniel Ren  

Enoch Yiu  

Deb Price  

Zhang Shidong  

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 12:47pm, 18 Nov, 2019

Alibaba sets retail price for Hong Kong-listed shares after overwhelming response for global tranche of US$13.9 billion secondary listing

  • Alibaba Group Holding to price its retail shares at no more than HK$188 (US$24) each, according to a company statement
  • The e-commerce giant will raise up to US$13.86 billion in the first secondary listing on Hong Kong’s stock exchange, in a deal that would catapult the city back to the top of global ranks as the IPO capital
Topic |   IPO
Peggy Sito  

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 9:30am, 15 Nov, 2019

