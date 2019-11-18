Channels

Ashok Krishnan, Chief Data Officer and Head of Customer Experience, AXA Hong Kong, at the AXA Hong Kong office, Wong Chuk Hang. 08NOV19 SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Companies

AXA boosts spending on AI, data analytics in Hong Kong as health revenues power growth in Asian business

  • Hong Kong makes an interesting platform for health insurers to put their artificial intelligence, data analytics tools to work, AXA says
  • French insurance group derives more than a fifth of revenues in Asia from health business this year
Topic |   Health & Fitness
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 10:56am, 18 Nov, 2019

Ashok Krishnan, Chief Data Officer and Head of Customer Experience, AXA Hong Kong, at the AXA Hong Kong office, Wong Chuk Hang. 08NOV19 SCMP / Jonathan Wong
