Festival Walk in Kowloon Tong is vandalised with shattered glass throughout the mall. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Singapore investor first to bear the brunt of Hong Kong’s radical protests with dents on Temasek investments
- Extensive damage to Festival Walk in Kowloon adds to casualties including a WeWork venture and vandalism at bank branches
- Temasek has about 10 per cent of its S$313 billion of assets denominated in Hong Kong dollar, third largest by currency exposure
Topic | Retailing
An Airbus A380-800 aircraft operated by Singapore Airlines. Photo: Reuters
Demand for Hong Kong flights has ‘stabilised’, says Singapore Airlines boss Goh Choon Phong
- But CEO also says it’s ‘too early to say’ if a recovery is under way in the market for air travel to the protest-hit city
- A number of major carriers have been forced to slash or adjust services as sometimes violent unrest grips the Chinese financial hub
Topic | Aviation
