Appetite for commercial property in Hong Kong has dried up as civil unrest has rocked the city. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong commercial property deals fall by a third as worsening political crisis saps appetite, says Real Capital Analytics
- Transactions in the sector came to US$2.7 billion in the third quarter, according to RCA, down 32 per cent from the same period a year ago
- Hong Kong fell from second to fifth place in RCA’s global ranking of commercial real estate transactions, just ahead of Singapore
The government’s ban against wearing masks during public assemblies has been challenged in the High Court. Photo: Felix Wong
Anti-mask law to quell Hong Kong protests ruled unconstitutional by High Court
- Judges find government’s use of emergency legislation for mask ban ‘incompatible with the Basic Law’
- Group of 25 pan-democrats challenged government, which argued restriction necessary to tackle escalating protest violence
