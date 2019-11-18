Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Appetite for commercial property in Hong Kong has dried up as civil unrest has rocked the city. Photo: AFP
Companies

Hong Kong commercial property deals fall by a third as worsening political crisis saps appetite, says Real Capital Analytics

  • Transactions in the sector came to US$2.7 billion in the third quarter, according to RCA, down 32 per cent from the same period a year ago
  • Hong Kong fell from second to fifth place in RCA’s global ranking of commercial real estate transactions, just ahead of Singapore
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 7:43pm, 18 Nov, 2019

Politics

Anti-mask law to quell Hong Kong protests ruled unconstitutional by High Court

  • Judges find government’s use of emergency legislation for mask ban ‘incompatible with the Basic Law’
  • Group of 25 pan-democrats challenged government, which argued restriction necessary to tackle escalating protest violence
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 3:18pm, 18 Nov, 2019

