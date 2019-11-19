High-Speed trains are pictured during a tour of CRRC Tangshan facility, the cradle of locomotive and rolling stock industry. Photo: Simon Song
China enlists top tobacco firm, train maker for US$21 billion investment fund to help counter manufacturing slump
- Finance ministry, CDB unit to spearhead investments by infusing initial capital in new fund amid signs of faltering manufacturing
- Fund to invest in sectors including new materials, new generation information technology and electric-power equipment, among others
