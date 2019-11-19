Channels

Delegates at the closing ceremony of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on 15 March 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two in three Chinese CEOs prefer to list at home than risk raising capital in America; even protest-hit Hong Kong is preferable to US

  • The survey of more than 1,200 business leaders across China also found that 66 per cent of the respondents see China as the most attractive listing venue, compared with just 18.7 per cent who favour the US market
  • Hong Kong, even with the city’s violent protests, is also ahead of the US as a preferred IPO destination
Updated: 10:55am, 19 Nov, 2019

