Exhibitors attending the RISE Conference in 2019 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests prompt organiser to scrap RISE Conference in 2020 as unrest clouds longer term planning
- Organiser cancelled RISE Conference due in March 2020 citing security and safety concerns
- This year’s event in July brought 16,000 attendees and more than 500 speakers in boost for city’s tourism
