A Maserati Ghibli being driven in Hong Kong. Auto Italia Holdings, an importer of Maserati sports cars, warned of a pre-tax loss of HK$8 million partly caused by the protests. Photo: Jonathan Wong
From Maserati importers to newspaper owners, companies warn of falling profits as economic impact of Hong Kong’s political crisis spreads to more sectors
- Hong Kong’s economy fell into a technical recession in the third quarter
- More than a dozen companies so far this month have warned that protests and a weakening economy have cut into results
Topic | Hong Kong company reporting season
A Maserati Ghibli being driven in Hong Kong. Auto Italia Holdings, an importer of Maserati sports cars, warned of a pre-tax loss of HK$8 million partly caused by the protests. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Appetite for commercial property in Hong Kong has dried up as civil unrest has rocked the city. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong commercial property deals fall by a third as worsening political crisis saps appetite, says Real Capital Analytics
- Transactions in the sector came to US$2.7 billion in the third quarter, according to RCA, down 32 per cent from the same period a year ago
- Hong Kong fell from second to fifth place in RCA’s global ranking of commercial real estate transactions, just ahead of Singapore
Topic | Hong Kong property
Appetite for commercial property in Hong Kong has dried up as civil unrest has rocked the city. Photo: AFP