Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Maserati Ghibli being driven in Hong Kong. Auto Italia Holdings, an importer of Maserati sports cars, warned of a pre-tax loss of HK$8 million partly caused by the protests. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Companies

From Maserati importers to newspaper owners, companies warn of falling profits as economic impact of Hong Kong’s political crisis spreads to more sectors

  • Hong Kong’s economy fell into a technical recession in the third quarter
  • More than a dozen companies so far this month have warned that protests and a weakening economy have cut into results
Topic |   Hong Kong company reporting season
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 9:30am, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Maserati Ghibli being driven in Hong Kong. Auto Italia Holdings, an importer of Maserati sports cars, warned of a pre-tax loss of HK$8 million partly caused by the protests. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Appetite for commercial property in Hong Kong has dried up as civil unrest has rocked the city. Photo: AFP
Companies

Hong Kong commercial property deals fall by a third as worsening political crisis saps appetite, says Real Capital Analytics

  • Transactions in the sector came to US$2.7 billion in the third quarter, according to RCA, down 32 per cent from the same period a year ago
  • Hong Kong fell from second to fifth place in RCA’s global ranking of commercial real estate transactions, just ahead of Singapore
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 10:57pm, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Appetite for commercial property in Hong Kong has dried up as civil unrest has rocked the city. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.