Tse Sui Luen Jewellery International’s first-half profit was hit by the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong jeweller TSL’s first-half profit sinks 94 per cent as it is hit by a double whammy of protests and trade war
- Tse Sui Luen Jewellery International’s net profit for the six months ended September fell to HK$1.57 million from HK$24.27 million a year earlier
- Company does not expect the situation to improve for the city’s retail sector
Topic | Retailing
Tse Sui Luen Jewellery International’s first-half profit was hit by the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang