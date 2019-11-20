China relaxed rules led to an increase in FDI inflow in the January to October period. Photo: AFP
Foreign firms from Michelin to Burger King shrug off trade war to bet on China as reduced red tape boosts FDI
- Foreign direct investment jumps 6.6 per cent to US$107.1 billion in the first 10 months of this year, according to Ministry of Commerce
- Beijing’s efforts to stabilise foreign direct investment inflow through reduced regulation is paying off, with investors continuing to pour in money
