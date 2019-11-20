Channels

In the first nine months of 2019, there were 395 fintech deals worth US$4.1 billion in Asia, the report said. Photo: Shutterstock
Companies

Asian fintech funding could fall to lowest levels in over four years, says CB Insights, as trade war crimps China deals

  • Fundraising spiked in China in third quarter, but has been declining for much of the year, according to a CB Insights report
  • Fintech firms raised US$4.1 billion through to the end of the third quarter, report says, a long way short of last year’s US$23 billion
Topic |   Fintech
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 10:30am, 20 Nov, 2019

China’s peer-to-peer lending is in crisis amid fraud, defaults and illegal practices. Photo: Simon Song
China Business

China investigates fintech firm 51 Credit Card for harassing borrowers in latest crackdown on peer-to-peer lending market

  • Shares of Hong Kong-listed fintech firm have plunged after police made `on-site investigation’ on Monday following complaints from borrowers
  • Company issues apology over the case, saying assets are not frozen and key company executives are assisting the police in ongoing probe
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 10:29pm, 22 Oct, 2019

