HSBC has increased a provision for expected credit losses by US$400 million to reflect the economic outlook in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC to replace investment bank head as part of management reshuffle as Noel Quinn moves to ‘remodel’ bank
- Interim CEO Noel Quinn is reshaping the bank as he hopes to take the top job permanently
- Quinn expects to accelerate cost cuts as part of his efforts to improve profits at the lender
An HSBC report released last week said that the bank’s 1,600 robotic devices processed 11.5 million transactions last year, a tenfold increase from 2017. Photo: Roy Issa
HSBC insists it does not need a virtual bank licence in Hong Kong, invests US$2.2 billion in raising digital banking game
- Hong Kong’s largest lender has spent 17 per cent more in the first half this year to improve its digital capabilities, says the bank’s global head of innovation Andrew Connell
- Bank’s investment in robotics and AI has helped to speed up and improve its customer services
