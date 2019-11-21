Chicken sandwich served at a Popeyes restaurant in Texas, USA. Photo: AP
Beyonce’s favourite fried chicken is coming to China, with first Popeyes store to open in March
- RBI to open Shanghai outlet in the first quarter, the first of its ambitious plan for 1,500 restaurants in the next 10 years
- China’s fast-food industry is worth about US$11.6 billion, and growth is expected to slow in the years through 2023, according to Mintel research
Topic | China economy
Chicken sandwich served at a Popeyes restaurant in Texas, USA. Photo: AP