Containers piled up at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province on May 14, 2019. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Dollar-denominated bonds of two Shandong-based issuers sink as debt woes increase among China’s corporate borrowers
- Shandong Ruyi Technology Group’s dollar bond due in December plunged by 10.5 cents on the dollar to 78 cents in Hong Kong
- Shandong Yuhuang Chemical, another firm from the same province, saw its dollar bond due in March drop by 13.9 cents to 59 cents
Topic | Bonds
