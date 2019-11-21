Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Containers piled up at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province on May 14, 2019. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Companies

Dollar-denominated bonds of two Shandong-based issuers sink as debt woes increase among China’s corporate borrowers

  • Shandong Ruyi Technology Group’s dollar bond due in December plunged by 10.5 cents on the dollar to 78 cents in Hong Kong
  • Shandong Yuhuang Chemical, another firm from the same province, saw its dollar bond due in March drop by 13.9 cents to 59 cents
Topic |   Bonds
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:52pm, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Containers piled up at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province on May 14, 2019. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.