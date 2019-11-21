Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Prague-based Home Credit had filed to list in Hong Kong in July. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Consumer finance lender Home Credit shelves US$1 billion Hong Kong IPO

  • Company cites ‘market conditions’ while dropping planned Hong Kong listing
  • Budweiser, ESR Cayman have revived listings in recent weeks as valuations improved from summer doldrums
Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 6:57pm, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Prague-based Home Credit had filed to list in Hong Kong in July. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2019. Photo-REUTERS
Companies

Alibaba’s Hong Kong secondary listing gives Asia’s Taobao users a chance to own stakes in China’s biggest technology champion

  • Some analysts believe Alibaba’s stock remains undervalued despite nearly tripling since its 2014 IPO
  • Hong Kong hopes to attract more tech companies like Alibaba with listing rule changes
Topic |   IPO
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 10:40am, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2019. Photo-REUTERS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.