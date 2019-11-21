Prague-based Home Credit had filed to list in Hong Kong in July. Photo: Reuters
Consumer finance lender Home Credit shelves US$1 billion Hong Kong IPO
- Company cites ‘market conditions’ while dropping planned Hong Kong listing
- Budweiser, ESR Cayman have revived listings in recent weeks as valuations improved from summer doldrums
A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2019. Photo-REUTERS
Alibaba’s Hong Kong secondary listing gives Asia’s Taobao users a chance to own stakes in China’s biggest technology champion
- Some analysts believe Alibaba’s stock remains undervalued despite nearly tripling since its 2014 IPO
- Hong Kong hopes to attract more tech companies like Alibaba with listing rule changes
