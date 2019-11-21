Vitasoy products on the shelves of a Hong Kong supermarket. Photo: Winson Wong
Iconic Hong Kong drinks maker Vitasoy sees profits fall 10 per cent in crisis-hit Hong Kong
- The 79-year old company posted a 9.8 per cent drop in net profit in its home market, which has been ravaged by violent protests, but overall profit was up 3 per cent
- It is regarded as a quintessential Hong Kong brand, whose products are part of the city’s cultural fabric
