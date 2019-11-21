Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Vitasoy products on the shelves of a Hong Kong supermarket. Photo: Winson Wong
Companies

Iconic Hong Kong drinks maker Vitasoy sees profits fall 10 per cent in crisis-hit Hong Kong

  • The 79-year old company posted a 9.8 per cent drop in net profit in its home market, which has been ravaged by violent protests, but overall profit was up 3 per cent
  • It is regarded as a quintessential Hong Kong brand, whose products are part of the city’s cultural fabric
Topic |   Food and Drinks
Snow Xia

Snow Xia  

Updated: 10:48pm, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vitasoy products on the shelves of a Hong Kong supermarket. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.