More than five months of social unrest in Hong Kong is starting to hurt prime office landlords. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s prime office rents fall by most in a decade as protests chill market, Chinese companies retreat
- Overall rents in Grade A offices fell in October in biggest month-on-month decline since July 2009, according to JLL
- Clients are in no mood to talk about office leases as prospects cancel meetings due to street protests, Knight Frank says
