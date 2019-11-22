Customers line up for chicken a KFC restaurant in Beijing. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Yum China, KFC hit by rising poultry prices in China amid African swine fever epidemic
- The average wholesale price of chicken in big cities rose by more than 33 per cent in October
- Impact of rising chicken prices on Yum China has been ‘significant,’ says executive
Topic | China economy
Chinese pig herds have been devastated by the disease. Photo: Reuters
TB and malaria drugs could hold key to fighting African swine fever, Chinese scientists say
- Researchers from Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention discover structural similarities between virus and other diseases that could help develop effective drugs
- Disease currently has no known cure and has devastated country’s livestock causing a steep rise in food prices
Topic | African swine fever
