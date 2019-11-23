A flooded playground at Heng Fa Chuen, a Hong Kong housing estate, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut. Photo: Winson Wong
Climate Change: can Hong Kong businesses cope with a direct hit by a super typhoon at high tide?
- Large swathes of Tsim Sha Tsui, Central, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay would have been inundated in case of a direct hit, non-profit says
- Hong Kong faces challenge of strengthening infrastructure without overspending on over-the-top facilities, official says
Topic | Climate change
A flooded playground at Heng Fa Chuen, a Hong Kong housing estate, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut. Photo: Winson Wong