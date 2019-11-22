Actress Zhang Ziyi in China Feihe promotional material. Photo: zz-infos.com
Chinese baby milk maker endorsed by film star Zhang Ziyi suspends shares after just seven days’ trading as report urges investors to steer clear
- A report by GMT Research advised investors to avoid the stock because the company hadn’t paid a dividend in the five years before IPO
- China Feihe has rejected the report’s findings and said it will issue a clarification about the allegations
