Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Actress Zhang Ziyi in China Feihe promotional material. Photo: zz-infos.com
Companies

Chinese baby milk maker endorsed by film star Zhang Ziyi suspends shares after just seven days’ trading as report urges investors to steer clear

  • A report by GMT Research advised investors to avoid the stock because the company hadn’t paid a dividend in the five years before IPO
  • China Feihe has rejected the report’s findings and said it will issue a clarification about the allegations
Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 5:41pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Actress Zhang Ziyi in China Feihe promotional material. Photo: zz-infos.com
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.