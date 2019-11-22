Specialist traders work at the post that trades Alibaba Group Holding during the company's initial public offering in New York Stock Exchange in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba’s mega IPO attracts 200,000 retail applications, including one bid for HK$1.1 billion worth of shares
- The number of applications ranks among the highest in the city’s IPO history, but trails bids in MTR Corp, ICBC and LinkREIT retail offerings
- Retail investors are assured of getting one lot for every five they applied for, sources say
Topic | IPO
