Anti-government protesters set fire to facilities at the Polytechnic University in Hung Hom in the early hours of November 11, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s biggest firms including Swire and Cathay Pacific take out advert in eight newspapers calling for and end to the protests
- In the biggest campaign of its kind so far, 20 of the city’s largest companies and five chambers of commerce published an open letter calling for calm in eight Chinese-language newspapers
- The move came ahead of district council elections on Sunday which many fear could spark further angry clashes
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters vandalise Tung Chung MTR Station after retreating from Hong Kong airport on September 1. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests and the vicious cycle of anger: how much more can the city endure?
