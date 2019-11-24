Channels

Shipping containers from China and other Asian countries are unloaded at the Port of Los Angeles. A trade war has been raging for well over a year between the US and China. Photo: AFP
Companies

Is globalisation doomed? Business, political leaders contemplate viability at New Economy Forum as US-China rivalry intensifies

  • China’s relations with the West have reached an ‘inflection point’, former trade representative says
  • China’s Vice-President Wang Qishan calls for end to ‘cold war mentality’
Chad Bray  

Amanda Lee  

Louise Moon  

Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Nov, 2019

US-China trade tariffs remain a key uncertainty which will determine the speed and size of the earnings recovery, according to UBS. Photo: Reuters
UBS: Investors should prepare for ‘low returns’ in 2020 as US-China trade war uncertainty weighs on growth

  • Growth likely to pick up in second half of 2020, according to UBS Asia-Pacific strategist Niall MacLeod
  • Equity valuations gains are likely to be capped at ‘modest’ 7 per cent, MacLeod says
Chad Bray  

Updated: 7:13pm, 15 Nov, 2019

US-China trade tariffs remain a key uncertainty which will determine the speed and size of the earnings recovery, according to UBS. Photo: Reuters
