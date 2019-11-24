Shipping containers from China and other Asian countries are unloaded at the Port of Los Angeles. A trade war has been raging for well over a year between the US and China. Photo: AFP
Is globalisation doomed? Business, political leaders contemplate viability at New Economy Forum as US-China rivalry intensifies
- China’s relations with the West have reached an ‘inflection point’, former trade representative says
- China’s Vice-President Wang Qishan calls for end to ‘cold war mentality’
Topic | US-China trade war
Shipping containers from China and other Asian countries are unloaded at the Port of Los Angeles. A trade war has been raging for well over a year between the US and China. Photo: AFP
US-China trade tariffs remain a key uncertainty which will determine the speed and size of the earnings recovery, according to UBS. Photo: Reuters
UBS: Investors should prepare for ‘low returns’ in 2020 as US-China trade war uncertainty weighs on growth
- Growth likely to pick up in second half of 2020, according to UBS Asia-Pacific strategist Niall MacLeod
- Equity valuations gains are likely to be capped at ‘modest’ 7 per cent, MacLeod says
Topic | Investing
US-China trade tariffs remain a key uncertainty which will determine the speed and size of the earnings recovery, according to UBS. Photo: Reuters