Pastel-coloured apartment blocks in the Marvila district of Lisbon, Portugal. Inquiries from Hongkongers about Portuguese property as a way to seek permanent residency have shot up in recent months. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong King Wai buys Portuguese digital bank BNI Europa, tapping opportunity as Hongkongers seek overseas residency amid political crisis
- The conglomerate is also motivated by Beijing’s push to forge closer business ties with Portuguese-speaking economies
- BNI will potentially be the only Portuguese bank to offer cross-border digital financial services in the Greater Bay Area and belt and road countries
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
