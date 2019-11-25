A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong on November 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Share prices of protest-battered shopping centre owners may go even lower, meaning investors should wait to buy, analysts say
- Wharf REIC’s share price has fallen 23 per cent since protests turned violent in July
- Part of mall owners’ rents are tied to tenants’ revenues. That’s not good, these days
Topic | Stocks
Shoppers are not willing to spend as the city’s woes continue. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong retail sales drop 18.3 per cent in September as ongoing protests and trade war continue to batter consumer sentiment
- Consumer spending drops to HK$29.9 billion for the month after a record 22.9 per cent fall in August
Topic | Hong Kong protests
