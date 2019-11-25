Channels

Former Chinese Spy Wang Liqiang reveals the secret operations he was involved in. Photo: theage.com.au
Companies

Taiwan probes senior staff at Hong Kong-listed China Innovation after Chinese ‘spy’ William Wang claimed it was a front for Beijing espionage operations

  • Xiang Xin, the firm’s chief executive, and his wife Kung Ching, an alternate director, are cooperating with Taiwanese authorities, China Innovation said
  • The company has denied any wrongdoing and says self-proclaimed spy Wang, who is seeking asylum in Australia, was not one of its employees
Topic |   Taiwan
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 7:10pm, 25 Nov, 2019

Wang Liqiang “revealed in granular detail” how Beijing covertly controls listed companies to fund intelligence operations. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Chinese spy who ‘infiltrated’ Hong Kong, Taiwan, defects to Australia, report says

  • Wang ‘William’ Liqiang gives counter-espionage agency the names of senior military intelligence officers he says funded and conducted operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia
  • Spy is now seeking asylum in Australia, saying he ‘will be dead’ if he returns home, according to media reports
Topic |   Espionage
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:12pm, 23 Nov, 2019

