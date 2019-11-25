Former Chinese Spy Wang Liqiang reveals the secret operations he was involved in. Photo: theage.com.au
Taiwan probes senior staff at Hong Kong-listed China Innovation after Chinese ‘spy’ William Wang claimed it was a front for Beijing espionage operations
- Xiang Xin, the firm’s chief executive, and his wife Kung Ching, an alternate director, are cooperating with Taiwanese authorities, China Innovation said
- The company has denied any wrongdoing and says self-proclaimed spy Wang, who is seeking asylum in Australia, was not one of its employees
Wang Liqiang “revealed in granular detail” how Beijing covertly controls listed companies to fund intelligence operations. Photo: Handout
Chinese spy who ‘infiltrated’ Hong Kong, Taiwan, defects to Australia, report says
- Wang ‘William’ Liqiang gives counter-espionage agency the names of senior military intelligence officers he says funded and conducted operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia
- Spy is now seeking asylum in Australia, saying he ‘will be dead’ if he returns home, according to media reports
