Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou. China’s onshore money managers are among the biggest new investors in the company’s US$12.9 billion stock offering. Photographer: Bloomberg
China’s onshore funds emerge as ‘buying force’ in Alibaba’s Hong Kong IPO, existing shareholders increase their stakes
- Mainland Chinese institutional investors, large fund houses among first-time buyers in Alibaba’s secondary offering in Hong Kong
- More than half of demand in international tranche came from new investors, CFO Maggie Wu says
Daniel Zhang Yong, executive chairman and chief executive of Alibaba Group Holding, says the company aims to serve more than one billion annual active consumers by the end of its fiscal 2024. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba quarterly revenue jumps 40 per cent ahead of Singles’ Day shopping festival
- The e-commerce giant’s revenue for the quarter ended September 30 reached US$16.6 billion, beating estimates
