Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong offers Osome a bigger market. It has about 1.2 million registered entities, while Singapore has only 300,000. Photo: Roy Issa
Companies

Singapore better for entrepreneurs, Lion City-based ‘gov-tech’ firm Osome says as it eyes Hong Kong’s larger market

  • Companies can be incorporated within an hour in the Lion City, a process that can take up to a day in Hong Kong
  • Hong Kong requires that some documents be signed and filed in person
Topic |   Singapore
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 3:23pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong offers Osome a bigger market. It has about 1.2 million registered entities, while Singapore has only 300,000. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.