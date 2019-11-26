Hong Kong offers Osome a bigger market. It has about 1.2 million registered entities, while Singapore has only 300,000. Photo: Roy Issa
Singapore better for entrepreneurs, Lion City-based ‘gov-tech’ firm Osome says as it eyes Hong Kong’s larger market
- Companies can be incorporated within an hour in the Lion City, a process that can take up to a day in Hong Kong
- Hong Kong requires that some documents be signed and filed in person
