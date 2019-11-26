Channels

SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son at a news conference in Tokyo on November 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Companies

SoftBank’s bookkeeping methodology draws investors’ scrutiny after taking a US$4.6 billion hit from its bet on WeWork

  • When SoftBank buys shares in a start-up and then invests again at a higher valuation, Son says he has made a profit
  • That is legal under accounting standards, but SoftBank receives no money. The only change is that SoftBank has boosted the value of its original stake from US$1 billion to US$2 billion by raising the value of the start-up
Topic |   Softbank
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:42pm, 26 Nov, 2019

SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son at a news conference in Tokyo on November 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters
