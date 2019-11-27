A logo of Alibaba Group Holding is seen at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba’s Hong Kong listed shares are high on the shopping list of Chinese investors
- Alibaba’s shares must trade for some seven months in Hong Kong before being eligible for stock connect scheme
- Many institutional investors expect Alibaba stock to become an essential part of their portfolio
Alibaba prices Hong Kong shares at HK$176, a slight discount to its New York shares in world’s biggest IPO of 2019
- Retail portion has been oversubscribed by 40 times, meaning the size is likely to be increased to 50 million shares from 12.5 million, sources said
- Separately, the Hong Kong stock exchange will roll out options and futures contracts for Alibaba shares on its November 26 debut, stock will also be available for short-selling
