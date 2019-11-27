A Chinese asset fund manager is looking to fund Hong Kong-based tech start-ups. Photo: Robert Ng
State-owned China Resources’ private equity arm eyes investments in Hong Kong tech start-ups
- China Resources Capital Management is seeking to invest in Hong Kong-based start-ups involved in life sciences and health care through its 500 million yuan angel fund
- China Resources Capital, which manages 19 private equity funds, has also formed a US$300 million private equity partnership to invest in Asian food companies.
Topic | Start-ups
