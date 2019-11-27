Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Xiang Hu Bao was launched in October 2018 on Ant Financial’s mobile payments platform, Alipay. Photo: Handout
Companies

Ant Financial’s mutual-aid platform Xiang Hu Bao attracts 100 million users, boosts insurers’ sales by 60 per cent in first year

  • More than 10,000 people have obtained financial aid through the platform as of November
  • About 60 per cent of its users come from third or lower tier cities, counties and rural areas
Topic |   Alibaba
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 3:32pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xiang Hu Bao was launched in October 2018 on Ant Financial’s mobile payments platform, Alipay. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.