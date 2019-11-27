Xiang Hu Bao was launched in October 2018 on Ant Financial’s mobile payments platform, Alipay. Photo: Handout
Ant Financial’s mutual-aid platform Xiang Hu Bao attracts 100 million users, boosts insurers’ sales by 60 per cent in first year
- More than 10,000 people have obtained financial aid through the platform as of November
- About 60 per cent of its users come from third or lower tier cities, counties and rural areas
Topic | Alibaba
Xiang Hu Bao was launched in October 2018 on Ant Financial’s mobile payments platform, Alipay. Photo: Handout