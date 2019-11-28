Daniel Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer of Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Winson Wong
With foothold in Hong Kong’s stock market, Alibaba sets itself lifespan goal of 102 years
- Alibaba is committed to making Hong Kong the hub for its strategy after hot reception to IPO, executive chairman Daniel Zhang says
- Group emphasises self-developed technology to support its ambitious growth targets over the next two decades
Topic | Alibaba
Daniel Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer of Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Winson Wong