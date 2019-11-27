Future Land’s former chairman Wang Zhenhua pictured in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
Future Land, whose chairman Wang Zhenhua was charged with child sex abuse, rolls out new strategy to boost shopping mall business
- Seazen Holdings, the company’s Shanghai-listed subsidiary, plans to upgrade its Wuyue Plaza precincts with new, digitalised wet-market, jewellery, sports and children’s sections
- Future Land lost US$7 billion in market value when Wang was detained by police on suspicion of child sexual abuse on July 3
