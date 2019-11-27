Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Alibaba's co-founder Jack Ma on the screen at Alibaba Group's listing ceremony at the Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEX) on November 26, 2019. Photo: CNS via Reuters.
Companies

Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares get fast entry into Hang Seng Composite Index in boon for city’s stock market trading indicator

  • Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares, trading under the stock code 9988, will be included in the Hang Seng Composite Index on December 9
  • The Hangzhou-based technology giant is admitted less than two weeks after its secondary listing because it qualifies under a fast entry rule, Hang Seng said
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Peggy Sito

Peggy Sito  

Updated: 10:02pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alibaba's co-founder Jack Ma on the screen at Alibaba Group's listing ceremony at the Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEX) on November 26, 2019. Photo: CNS via Reuters.
READ FULL ARTICLE
A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Banking & Finance

Alibaba prices Hong Kong shares at HK$176, a slight discount to its New York shares in world’s biggest IPO of 2019

  • Retail portion has been oversubscribed by 40 times, meaning the size is likely to be increased to 50 million shares from 12.5 million, sources said
  • Separately, the Hong Kong stock exchange will roll out options and futures contracts for Alibaba shares on its November 26 debut, stock will also be available for short-selling
Topic |   IPO
SCMP

Enoch Yiu  

Peggy Sito  

Updated: 11:22pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.