Alibaba's co-founder Jack Ma on the screen at Alibaba Group's listing ceremony at the Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEX) on November 26, 2019. Photo: CNS via Reuters.
Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares get fast entry into Hang Seng Composite Index in boon for city’s stock market trading indicator
- Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares, trading under the stock code 9988, will be included in the Hang Seng Composite Index on December 9
- The Hangzhou-based technology giant is admitted less than two weeks after its secondary listing because it qualifies under a fast entry rule, Hang Seng said
A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Alibaba prices Hong Kong shares at HK$176, a slight discount to its New York shares in world’s biggest IPO of 2019
- Retail portion has been oversubscribed by 40 times, meaning the size is likely to be increased to 50 million shares from 12.5 million, sources said
- Separately, the Hong Kong stock exchange will roll out options and futures contracts for Alibaba shares on its November 26 debut, stock will also be available for short-selling
