George Hongchoy Kwok-lung, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Link Reit. Photo: Tory Ho
Link Reit seeks to engage pan-dem councillors after Hong Kong asset sales trigger protests
- Recent sales of assets to foreign investors have triggered community backlash on concern about higher rents, future of family-run stores
- Shares have dropped 18 per cent since July due partly to weak business sentiment following months of anti-government protests
Topic | Hong Kong property
George Hongchoy Kwok-lung, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Link Reit. Photo: Tory Ho