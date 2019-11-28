Channels

George Hongchoy Kwok-lung, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Link Reit. Photo: Tory Ho
Link Reit seeks to engage pan-dem councillors after Hong Kong asset sales trigger protests

  • Recent sales of assets to foreign investors have triggered community backlash on concern about higher rents, future of family-run stores
  • Shares have dropped 18 per cent since July due partly to weak business sentiment following months of anti-government protests
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 9:39am, 28 Nov, 2019

