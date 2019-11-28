The morning after: a Best Mart 360 shop that was vandalised in Jordan during a mass rally on the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Best Mart 360 flees ‘war zone’ Hong Kong for mainland China after hardcore protesters trash 75 of its 98 shops
- The popular snack-food chain, accused by protesters of having pro-Beijing affiliations, is shifting its focus to the mainland to reduce its reliance on Hong Kong
- Its outlets had been attacked more than 180 times, according to chairman Lin Tsz-fung, who described it as a ‘very, very big blow’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
About 100 people gathered in Kwun Tong to march along Tsun Yip Street and Hung To Street. Photo: May Tse
After district council elections and with campus siege dying down, Hong Kong’s lunchtime protests shrink
- Marches and road blockages in Central, Kwun Tong and Kowloon Bay
- But only a few hundred take to the streets
