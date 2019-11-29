Employees work on the production line at Dongfeng Honda’ factory in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photo: AFP
Honda thrives in China’s slumping car market as its Civic, CR-V models prove popular with mainland consumers
- Dongfeng Honda Automobile, the Japanese carmaker’s mainland joint venture, believes there are opportunities to be tapped in China’s slowing market
- The carmaker will launch a range of new models covering petrol, electric and hybrids
Topic | Autos
Employees work on the production line at Dongfeng Honda’ factory in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photo: AFP