Alibaba's mascots Tao Doll and Freshippo during the trading debut of the company's shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange on 26 November 2019. Photo: Enoch Yiu
Companies

What is fungibility, and what’s the big deal with Alibaba’s fungible shares on New York and Hong Kong exchanges?

  • One American Depositary Share (ADS) of Alibaba (BABA) on the New York exchange is equivalent to eight Alibaba shares (9988) on the Hong Kong exchange
  • A fully fungible stock can be bought or sold in one marketplace to be converted or sold on another, and pricing on the two are unlikely to diverge too much from each other
Topic |   Explainers: Business
Peggy Sito

Peggy Sito  

Updated: 10:42am, 29 Nov, 2019

Alibaba’s是mascots Tao Doll and Freshippo during the trading debut of the company’s shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange on 26 November 2019. Photo: Enoch Yiu
Daniel Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer of Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Winson Wong
Companies

With foothold in Hong Kong’s stock market, Alibaba sets itself lifespan goal of 102 years

  • Alibaba is committed to making Hong Kong the hub for its strategy after hot reception to IPO, chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang says
  • Group emphasises self-developed technology to support its ambitious growth targets over the next two decades
Topic |   Alibaba
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 1:13pm, 28 Nov, 2019

Daniel Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer of Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Winson Wong
