Kr Space has decided to surrender its co-working station in Times Square, Causeway Bay. Photo: Snow Xia
Chinese co-working operator Kr Space gives up Times Square facility, retreats from Hong Kong
- Beijing-based Kr Space confirms that it was handing over the space back to Wharf Real Estate Investment Company and was in talks with the landlord on compensation for breaking the lease
Topic | Office rental
