Geopolitical risks could make markets ‘choppy’ next year, although a full-blown global recession is unlikely, analysts say.
Asian markets likely to remain volatile in 2020 as US-China trade war continues to unnerve investors
- Investors should expect ‘modest’ returns in 2020, according to BlackRock
Topic | Investing
China’s chief trade negotiator and Vice-Premier, Liu He, said at a dinner on Wednesday night that he was “cautiously optimistic” about reaching a phase one deal with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
US, China on ‘doorstep’ of trade war deal, but ‘phase one’ tariff removal holding up talks, sources say
- Hopes remain a watered-down deal can be reached before new US tariffs go into effect on December 15, although they are likely to be postponed
- US President Donald Trump claims a deal has not been reached ‘because I haven’t wanted to,’ and because ‘I don’t think [China is] stepping up to the level that I want’
Topic | China economy
