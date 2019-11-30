A supporter of pro-democracy protesters speaks to riot police in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, on November 25, 2019. Photo: EPA
Investors ‘cautious’ about Hong Kong markets in 2020 as questions remain over how protests, trade war will be resolved
- City’s markets ‘destined for volatility’ in coming months as the trade war drags on, and with no obvious resolution to the protests, according to State Street
- Hong Kong’s bourse received shot in the arm from Alibaba listing this week
Daniel Zhang Yong, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group attends the company's stock trading debut at the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on November 26, 2019. He is flanked by board member Tung Chee-hwa and Laura Cha Shih May-lung, chairwoman of HKEX. Photo: Sam Tsang
Alibaba shares rise in Hong Kong debut, creating city’s biggest stock with HK$4 trillion market capitalisation
- Shares close at HK$187.60 on first day of trading in Hong Kong, handing investors a 6.6 per cent gain over the HK$176 offer price
- Alibaba is the most traded stock with HK$14 billion of shares changing hands, accounting for 10.5 per cent of main board turnover
