October’s Hong Kong-dollar deposits increased 0.4 per cent, or by HK$30 billion, to HK$6.91 trillion (US$880 billion). Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong-dollar deposits rise in October, Exchange Fund declines as months-long protests continue
- Local currency deposits increased 0.4 per cent, or by HK$30 billion, to HK$6.91 trillion
- The financial war chest used to defend Hong Kong’s dollar declined by 0.9 per cent to HK$4.188 trillion at the end of October, according to the HKMA
